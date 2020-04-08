Home

Florence Reed Bradley passed away on April 5th due to natural causes unrelated to Covid19. She was born on December 29, 1921 in Hartford Ct. to Florence Angeline Welles and Floyd Homer Reed. Florence graduated in 1939 from East Hartford High School. She was employed by the Hartford Financial Services Group for 10 years. On April 21, 1945 she married Clifton E. Bradley at Central Baptist Church in Hartford. They resided in Glastonbury and raised their family. During that time they were members of Central Baptist Church. Later they joined First Church Congregational in Glastonbury. During those years, Florence worked in the office of Pequot Soda Company. Florence was predeceased by her sisters Bernice Dutton and Marjorie Schleight, her husband in 2002, and her son, David Reed Bradley, in 2019. She is survived by her daughter Janet Louise Bradley and her husband Douglas McNally of Windsor Ma, her grandchildren James S. Bradley of NYC and Eleanor Bradley-Healy of Weston Ct, a great grandson Wells Healy, her sister Carrie Mobsby of East Hartford and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Berkshire Place, Pittsfield Ma and Hospice of Western Mass. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020
