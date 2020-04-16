|
|
Florence Cleary, 89, formerly of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Saturday,April 11, 2020 at the Suffield House. She was a loving and faithful wife to the late William Cleary for 55 years. Flo was born in Hartford on October 3, 1930 to the late Agnes and John Lundin. Flo and Bill enjoyed a long retirement in Spring Hill, FL where they hosted friends and family for many good times. Flo had a kind spirit with a big heart and was loved by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, and going to the casino. Flo's passing will leave a hole that is hard to fill and she will be greatly missed by her family. Flo is survived by her daughter, Donna Sturgis and her husband Robert of Windsor Locks, William Cleary and his wife Karen of Broad Brook, and Ronald Cleary of Manchester. She was very proud of her five grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Nicole DePascale and her usband Jeff of Ellington, Justin Cleary and his wife Andrea of South Windsor, Heather Severino and her husband Paul of Parkland, FL, Shaun Cleary and his wife Diane of Middletown, and Bryan Sturgis, currently deployed with the Navy in Naples, Italy. Flo's six great grandchildren,Jackson, Hadley, Ryan, Parker, Teegan, and Jillian were always a source ofgreat enjoyment in her later years. She also leaves a sister, Eva from Bradenton, FL. In addition to her husband William, she was predeceased by her brothers,Harry and Oakie, and her sister May.When life returns to normal, we will hold a celebration of life in her honor.The family wouldalso like to say a special thanks to everyone at The Suffield House for their care and dedication to Flo over the past seven years.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo's name to the /, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or The Suffield House, care of Brian in the Recreation Dept., 1 Canal St, Suffield, CT 06078.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020