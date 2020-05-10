Florence Eyles
1922 - 2020
Florence Marie Eyles, 97, loving wife for 40 years of the late George E.F. "Frank" Eyles, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1922 in Isle La Motte, Vermont, the daughter of late George and Monique (Bouthillear) Brean. Florence grew up in Vermont and then moved to New Haven where she met and married her beloved husband on October 19, 1945. They eventually settled in Middletown where they raised their three sons. A feisty petite French lady, Florence was very independent with a kind heart, always willing to help family and friends. She was a gifted seamstress and had outstanding culinary skills. Her lemon meringue pie was "the best." Most important to Florence was her family whom she showered with unconditional love and support. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Florence is survived by her two sons and their wives, Kenneth G. Eyles (Kathy) and Brian F. Eyles (Kappy), one grandson and his wife Eric G. Eyles (Tara), two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Meadow Eyles, two step-grandchildren and their families, Lisa Gallo and Jaime Tutino, and a niece, Judy Brown. She was predeceased by her son Robert E. Eyles. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Please consider an act of kindness to others in Mom's memory or a donation to a charity of choice. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

10 entries
May 8, 2020
I met Florence when I worked for the Middletown Housing Authority. I always referred to her as the Queen of Marino Manor. She Ive had so many wonderful conversations with her that always left me with gratitude at knowing her. You were all blessed to have her as your mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. My sympathies to her family. RIP Florence.
Karen Brown
Acquaintance
May 7, 2020
Dear Brian, Kappy, Ken and Kathy,
Im so sorry to learn of your Mothers passing.
She was a lovely lady.
My deepest sympathy to all of the family.
Sue Boden
Sue Boden
May 7, 2020
Dear Brian & Family, Jack and I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your Mom....Sincerely, Jack & Lynda Herrmann Fl.
Lynda Herrmann
Friend
May 6, 2020
Vern ,Im sorry for your loss,my condolence to you and your family
Frank Tomczak
May 6, 2020
Dear Brian and family,
So sorry to hear about your moms passing. Your mom was a very special woman You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope that the beautiful memories that you have of your mom will comfort you during this difficult time.
Cheryl Dostie
Friend
May 4, 2020
Brian and Family,
Sorry to hear about your loss. I remember your Mom was a very nice lady and my Dad would always run into her at Stop & Shop and have a nice conversation.
Bill Cotter
Friend
May 3, 2020
Hi Brian and Kappy sorry abt ur ur pass away she had a goood life
David Harris
Friend
May 2, 2020
Brian and family I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. She was such a sweetheart. She was the first one every year to send my mother a birthday card. She never forgot. My dad was a frequent recipient of her famous fabulous lemon meringue pie. It was so kind if her to always think of others. I know Eric Tara and the kids will miss her so much. My prayers are with all of you at this very sorrowful time. Love you.
Joanne Sampieri
Joanne Sampieri
Friend
May 2, 2020
She was a beautiful person
Roger Rose Sr
Friend
May 2, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful women whom loved her grand and great grandchildren with all of her heart. Our sincere condolences to you all.
Anthony & Angela Labbadia
Friend
