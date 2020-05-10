Brian and family I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. She was such a sweetheart. She was the first one every year to send my mother a birthday card. She never forgot. My dad was a frequent recipient of her famous fabulous lemon meringue pie. It was so kind if her to always think of others. I know Eric Tara and the kids will miss her so much. My prayers are with all of you at this very sorrowful time. Love you.

Joanne Sampieri

Joanne Sampieri

Friend