Florence Marie Eyles, 97, loving wife for 40 years of the late George E.F. "Frank" Eyles, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1922 in Isle La Motte, Vermont, the daughter of late George and Monique (Bouthillear) Brean. Florence grew up in Vermont and then moved to New Haven where she met and married her beloved husband on October 19, 1945. They eventually settled in Middletown where they raised their three sons. A feisty petite French lady, Florence was very independent with a kind heart, always willing to help family and friends. She was a gifted seamstress and had outstanding culinary skills. Her lemon meringue pie was "the best." Most important to Florence was her family whom she showered with unconditional love and support. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Florence is survived by her two sons and their wives, Kenneth G. Eyles (Kathy) and Brian F. Eyles (Kappy), one grandson and his wife Eric G. Eyles (Tara), two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Meadow Eyles, two step-grandchildren and their families, Lisa Gallo and Jaime Tutino, and a niece, Judy Brown. She was predeceased by her son Robert E. Eyles. Due to current events, funeral and graveside services are private. Please consider an act of kindness to others in Mom's memory or a donation to a charity of choice. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.