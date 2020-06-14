Florence F. Coulombe, 92, of Andover, CT passed away peacefully on June 11th 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ on December 15th 1927 to loving parents Nunzio and Carmela (Costanzo) Rottino. A graduate of Weaver High School Class of 1945, she went on to work as Payroll & Ins. Administrator for Partitions Inc. for 32 years. She was married for 63 years to the love of her life, Robert Coulombe, and together they shared many hobbies such as snowmobiling, camping, and traveling. She was a charter and still active member of N.A.W.I.C. Hartford Chapter 165 for 51 years where she served as president from 1976-77. She was a member of Andover Congregational Church since 1953 and was also involved with Andover Young at Heart Seniors. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Anthony Rottino and his wife Edith. She is survived by her two sisters, Frances Cafro and Gloria Bouchard and her husband Andy, her brother Daniel Rottino and his wife Kathleen, several Godchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends and relatives. Due to the complication of COVID19, the family will have a celebration of life along with burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Florence's memory to Andover Congregational Church PO Box 55, Andover, CT 06232or Andover Fire Department 11 School Rd. Andover, CT 06232.



