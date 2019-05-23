Florence Gelmini, 95, of Berlin, widow of Alexander Gelmini, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2019 at Worthington Manor.Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Pacyna) Pas. Florence was a resident of New Britain before moving to Berlin 50 years ago. She was formerly employed at Fafnir Bearing Co., retiring in 1988. Florence was a member of St. Paul's Church. She was an avid Red Sox Fan and loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed her family vacations to Disney World, Hampton Beach and Hawaii.Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine Carling and her husband Harry of Berlin; her grandchildren and their spouses Lynn and Christopher Armstrong, Eric Carling, Todd and Kristine Carling, Kevin and Rebecca Carling, Mark and Stephanie Gelmini, and Melisa Gelmini, and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Alan Gelmini and a grandson, Alan Gelmini, Jr.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Calling hours will be on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St. New Britain. Please share a memory of Florence with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019