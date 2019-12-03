Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
(860) 828-4730
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Kensington, CT 06037-2633
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
Kensington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Gontarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Gontarz


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Gontarz Obituary
Florence Gontarz, 88, of Berlin, passed away on November 29, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of Anthony and Mary Banulski, and the widow of John S. Gontarz. Calling hours are on Tuesday, December 3 at Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Kensington from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. For additional information and full obituary, please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -