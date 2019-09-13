|
Florence Niles of Dover, DE, formerly of Manchester, CT & Newport, RI died 9/9/19 at Dover Place Assisted Living. She was 95. Survivors are her daughter, Judith Hodges & husband, Pete of Tampa, FL, her special niece, Elaine Cook, of Dover, DE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, please send Walmart Gift Card to, Dover Place c/o Beth Kelly, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904. Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019