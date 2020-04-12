|
Florence L. Wilhelmsen of Enfield, Connecticut succumbed to a long illness on April 5th, 2020 at 90 years of age. She is counted among the many victims of the coronavirus. Florence was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived a full and diverse life. During her high school years she contributed to the war effort by dancing in USO shows entertaining troops. At the end of WWII, she married an Army veteran, Jarl Wilhelmsen and had three children. Florence loved music and was a flautist, playing in concerts, bands and teaching flute. After moving to Connecticut in 1970, she became a long term performer in the Hartford Symphony Chorale. Music was always an important part of her full life. Florence spent most of her career as an emergency dispatcher for the West Hartford Fire & Police Response Center. Throughout her life she was a proponent of women's rights and was instrumental in advocating for equality for women in the workplace. Florence is survived by her three children; Leslie Campos and husband Joe of Thatcher, Arizona, Karen Biondo and husband Robert of New York City and Jeffrey Wilhelmsen and wife Cynthia of Enfield, Connecticut. Grandchildren include Matt Biondo, Lindsay Biondo, Andrew and Jenna Wilhelmsen, Erik and Crystal Wilhelmsen and Elizabeth Calvin. Her three great grandchildren include Hayden, Khloe and Marius. Circumstances prevent a funeral service at this time and a private service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of any flowers, donations would be welcome in her name to the ASPCA, her favorite cause. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020