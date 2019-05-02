Florence Lozyniak, of Westport, CT, passed into Eternal Life on April 28, 2019. Florence was born on July 18, 1933 in New York City, the firstborn daughter of Jane and Anthony Slovitski. She was raised in New Britain CT She leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Cynthia and her husband Richard LoCascio of Fairfield, CT, Andrew and his wife Christine of Easton CT, Richard and his wife Tamye of Charleston, SC, Wendy and her husband Albert (Primo) Sabataso of Chittenden, VT, her grandsons Casey, Peter and Jack Lozyniak, her sister Joan and brother-in-law Edwin Mercier of New Britain, CT, her sisters-in-law Ina Lozyniak and Lillian Nossek, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Florence was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Lozyniak, her daughter Cathy Lozyniak Alexander, her sister Irene Slovitski and her parents Jane and Anthony Slovitski.Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT between 5-8 pm. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Church, 49 North Turkey Hill Road, Westport, CT.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019