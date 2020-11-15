Florence 'Flo" C. Pardus, 88, passed away peacefully on November, 3, 2020 in Yarmouth, ME with her family by her side. She was the youngest daughter born to the late Eugene and Catherine Hornberger Cloutier on April 3, 1932 in Willimantic, Connecticut. She was the youngest of nine children. Florence was raised in Willimantic and graduated from Windham, CT High School, class of 1950. She moved from Storrs, CT and settled in Keene, New Hampshire in 1966, where she resided for almost 50 years. Flo earned her Bachelor and Master of Education degrees from Keene State College and taught first grade for many years at Symonds School in Keene. She also worked part time in pediatrics reception at the Keene Clinic and for the County Commissioner's office after retiring from teaching. Flo loved to stay active and enjoyed traveling, Scottish dancing, hiking, baking, reading, walking and crafting with friends. She enjoyed volunteering at The Community Kitchen Food Pantry. She was a dedicated caregiver to her sister Evelyn for many years. Flo is survived by her three children: Chris Pardus and wife Sandra of Jamestown, RI; Lisa Pardus and husband Tom DeLois of Pownal, ME; and Julie Pardus-Oakes and husband George Oakes of Durham, NH. She also leaves six grand children - Sarah, Alex, Trevor, Tessa, Cooper and Wyatt, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19 there will be no services. Please consider making a donation in Florence's name to one of the following organizations: The Community Kitchen, Inc. 37 Mechanic St, PO Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431 Keene Senior Center - Attn: Cameron Tease 70 Court Street, Keene, NH 03431



