|
|
Florence "Flo" (Fortunato) Salamone, 95 years old, beloved wife of the late Joseph Salamone passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on April 26, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (LaPrente) Fortunato. She worked for the State of CT/DOT as a coder where she retired after many years of dedicated service. Florence and her husband loved to travel and take their occasional trips to the casino. She and her husband were members of the Elks #771 in Middletown where the attended their dinners and loved to spend the evening dancing. She especially enjoyed big family gatherings. Flo was an exceptional cook and baker and she loved to share her culinary treats with everyone. She also enjoyed her quite time working on her crossword puzzles. Flo leaves her sons, Brian Coviello and his wife Russett, Philip Coviello and his wife Irene and her daughter Sharon Coviello. In addition she leaves her grandchildren, Heather Beers and her husband Frank, Jera Coviello and her fiancée Robin Smith and Brendan Coviello. Her cherished great-grandchildren, Anthony Beers, Nia Coviello, Jay Coviello, River DeJournette Coviello along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Flo was predeceased by her son Richard Coviello, her brother, Dr. Frank Fortunato and his wife Cathy and her sister Kay Fortunato Davis. Burial and services will be private. Memorial donations in Flo's name may be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020