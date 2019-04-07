Florence (Ransom) Schroeter, 66, of East Hartford, wife for 25 years of the late Jerrimey "Jerry" Schroeter, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. Born in Hartford on February 13, 1953, daughter of the late J. Ford Ransom, Jr. and Mary (Ellsworth) Ransom, she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of the Chaffee School, Class of 1971. Florence later continued her education at the University of Hartford where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. She was raised in the Poquonock section of Windsor and while growing up Florence was active in the Windsor Youth Theater and was a member of Poquonock Community Church. After moving to East Hartford, she joined the First Congregational Church of East Hartford, UCC where she also sang in the choir and was a member of the women's group. She was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan and was very involved in the East Hartford community serving on the Committee on Culture and Fine Arts, the Republican Town Committee, and serving as Justice of the Peace in the community. After courageously dealing with her own mental health issues over the years, Florence advocated for others not only through her work as a research assistant with the University of Connecticut, School of Social Work, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) but also through her volunteer work with the East Hartford Commission on Services for Persons with Disabilities. She leaves two sisters, Priscilla Ransom Marks and her husband Ken of Windsor, and Susan Ransom Nagy and her husband George of Windsor; a niece, Natalie Nagy and her husband, Dr. Richard Merrill of New York; two nephews, John Marks and Tom Marks both of Windsor; two aunts, Justine Goebel of Florida and Carol Ellsworth of Chester; her mother-in-law, Joyce Lione Thompson of Pembroke Pines, FL; three brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and many cousins. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private in Palisado Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of East Hartford, UCC, 837 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06108 or a . Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary