Toder, Florence (Welkowitz) 92, passed away on June 30, 2019, after an illness of four months. Her life was extended by loving care givers and neighbors. Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she graduated from Wagner College to a career in biology. She spent 58 years in Newington, partly being employed by the Wethersfield High School library where she enjoyed working with maturing young adults. She is survived by her husband Sheldon and sons Evan Toder and Jonathan Toder and his wife Lisa Toder and granddaughter Courtney Toder. She has contributed her body to UConn Medical School as one of her attempts to help others.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019
