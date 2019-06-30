Florine (Colby) Weber beloved wife of the late Carl F. Weber Sr. went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in New Britain on December 20, 1917, the daughter of Henry and Louise (Ronstrom) Colby. She was raised in Berlin and after marriage resided in New Britain where they raised their family. After the death of her husband she resided with her son Carl and his family in East Hartford. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She leaves two sons, Carl Jr. (Nancy) of East Hartford and Timothy (Dorothy) of Lancaster, PA. Four grandchildren Kimberly (Scott) Fox of Cromwell, Carl III of East Hartford, Eric and Emily of Lancaster, PA. Five Great Grandchildren Sarah, Hannah, Casey, Athena and Odin. Florine was a strong woman of faith; she was a life time member of Emmanuel (Gospel) Baptist Church in Newington and a regular parishioner of Truth Baptist Church of South Windsor. Florine enjoyed crocheting, quilting and loved crossword puzzles, playing games of dice, Yahtzee and Kismet. She loved animals as well, especially her Lambie Pie, a deaf bull terrier. The family wishes to extend gratitude to Hospice of Vernon and the nurses and aides at Crestfield Convalescent home where she resided for the past year. A memorial service will be held on July 3, 2019 at Rose Hill Funeral Home located at 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill. Calling hours will be at 10:00 am with a memorial service to directly follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse in her name. For online condolences please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019