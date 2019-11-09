Home

Loving Husband, Father, Dad, Daddy-O, Poppi, Grandpa, Great Grandpa. The rock of our family. It has been one year since God called you home. Although we were not ready, we knew you was tired and in pain. You are no longer suffering and knowing that helps ease our pain a little. We will hold on to all the great memories long as we shall live. You are now at rest and overlooking the beautiful mountains. Continue to rest and know that we will always miss and love you. Your legacy will live on through all of us. Love you always, affectionally as you called us, your wife Mel, and your children, Tanky and Londa, Toney, Wayney, Hopey and Ray.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 9, 2019
