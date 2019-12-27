Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1145 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1145 Blue Hills Ave.
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Forest Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forest Baker


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Forest Baker Obituary
Forest Baker 80, of Windsor passed on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born June 11, 1939, in Salem, Alabama to the late West and Mattie Lee (Vinson) Baker and was a resident of the Greater Hartford area for over 40 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine (Broaden) Baker. He retired after 40 years of service from Charles W. House & Son. He attended Bethel A.M.E. Church for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory seven children T. Joyce Daniel, John Henry Daniel Jr. (Patricia), Catherine Daniel, Thomas L. Daniel, (Natoshia), Louise D. Daniel, Rev. Delois Ann Walker, Victor Daniel, a brother Morris Baker, sister Virgie Nell Devonish, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1145 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT with calling hours at 10 a.m. followed by the service 11 a.m. Burial; Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. ALL FAITH MEMORIAL, 90 John Fitch Blvd has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Forest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -