D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery
1318 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Forrest Reginald Small


1929 - 2019
Forrest "Sam" Reginald Small, 90, of Glastonbury, loving husband of Genevieve "Joy" (Tizzano) Small, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Sam was born on October 12, 1929 in the most Eastern part of the United States, Lubec, Maine. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1951-1953, some of it in Germany. He met his beloved wife Joy in 1958 at a YMCA dance in Hartford. They got married on April 11, 1959 and spent over 60 wonderful years together. He worked at Erickson Metals in Cheshire for 35 years. On many summer days, you could find Sam riding his moped around Old Wethersfield. He loved to go to Maine to see his relatives and have a hot dog at Rosie's Hot Dog Stand in Eastport, Maine. Sam was a simple man and very easy to please. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, and his three daughters. Sam will be forever missed by his wife Joy; daughters, Christine Small-Willard and husband Aaron of Glastonbury, Bonita Small-Keppner of Glastonbury and Stephanie Small-Markow and husband Mark of East Hartford and his two adored grandchildren, Laura Riley and Josh Willard. Sam is also survived by his brother, Carleton Small and wife Sherry of Georgia; his sister, Marge Morrison of Arizona, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members who will miss him greatly. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie Lingley. Rest in peace "Flash". The funeral service will be Thursday (November 21) at 11 a.m. in the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery, 1318 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sam Small to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Newborn Intensive Care Unit for Bereavement Care, Attention: Laura Schmelter,282 Washington St, Hartford, CT 06106, or donate online to give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. To share a memory of Sam with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
