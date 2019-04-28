Fortunata "Toni" Liberatore of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully on April 24th 2019 surrounded by her family and close friends after a very lengthy illness. A native of Queens, NY, Toni eventually moved to Connecticut where she spent the majority of her life living in Rocky Hill, raising a family and spending a 30-year nursing career in cardiology at Hartford Hospital. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Toni would enjoy spending her spare time enjoying the sun at the Westerly Town Beach, countless lunches and dinners with family and friends to 'catch up', Sunday Dinners, and simply relishing quality time with those whom she cared about most. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Marian Santaniello, she will be missed by many and is survived by her husband Donald of nearly 45 years, her son Jon, daughter-in-law Meredith, and granddaughter Amelia, and her son Michael and daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and grandson Luca, her brother Vincent Santaniello and his wife Jane. The Liberatore family will greet relatives and friends on Monday April 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home,121 Main St. in Westerly, RI. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. in Westerly, RI on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial will follow in River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. in Westerly, RI. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to . Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary