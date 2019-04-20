Frances Ann Rabinovitz 1931–2019, native of Hartford, Ct., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in West Hartford, Ct., her home for the past eighty- eight years. She was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Taub) Rabinovitz and Israel Rabinovitz. Frances was a loving daughter, niece and twin sister to the late Harry Rabinovitz. She is survived by her sister Doris Simons; sister-in-law Eileen Rabinovitz; her nieces and nephews, Renee Simons, Dana Spagnola (Philip), Marci Marshall (Lee), Ivan Ross (Debra) and David Simons. Frances was a Great Aunt to Moriah and Jared Soon; Brandon, Ashley and Aimee Marshall; Mackinley, Isabella and Annelise Ross; and Bryce, Dakota and Wesley Simons. Frances was a gentle soul, loving and generous to her sister and all of her nieces and nephews as they were the light of her life. Frances had a stellar career with the State of Connecticut as a Personnel Officer. She was admired and well respected by all those with whom she worked. Frances was fiercely independent and believed as a woman she was able to accomplish great things in her professional life. Frances had a passion for long walks on spring & summer days. She couldn't wait for the gardening season to begin so she could show off her annuals and geraniums accounting for her particularly "green thumb". She will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her. A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, Ct. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.





