Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home
51 East Main St.
Stafford Springs, CT
View Map
Frances B. Cole Obituary
Frances B. Cole, 74, of South Windsor, CT and formerly of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Stafford, daughter of the late Angelo Bosco and Leatrice (Sabourin) Thomson. She worked at a variety of jobs including waitressing at local restaurants for many years. Fran found great joy in decorating her home, hosting her ladies lunches and being surrounded by family and friends. Fran is survived by her sister, Leslie Adams; her brother, John Bosco and his wife Bethia; her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; and her cousins, Marj, Pat and Vicky. Special thanks to Rick and Jenna Adams, her friends Terry, Val, Marj and Roy from St. Margaret Mary Church in South Windsor. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 AM – 11 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
