Frances C. Mackey, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at her home in Jupiter, Florida. She was born on June 8, 1930 in Hartford, CT to the late Santo and Mary DeStefano Cannarella of Wilson, CT. Upon graduating from Windsor High School and Hartford Secretarial School, Frances was employed by Travelers and WTIC where she enjoyed playing for their company basketball and softball teams. She married her loving husband Robert Mackey, in February of 1951 who preceded her in death in 1995. Frances loved her family, friends and community where she enjoyed working for the South Windsor Welcome Wagon for eight years and coaching girls' recreational basketball and softball. She finished her professional career as Vice President of South Windsor Bank and Trust where she worked for sixteen years until retiring and moving to Jupiter, FL with her husband Robert. During retirement she loved collecting seashells while walking the beach, reading, visiting with family, participating in annual fundraising walks, and sharing her homemade key lime pies. Frances is survived by her three children, Deborah Conn of Jupiter, FL, predeceased by her husband, Brian Conn, Neal Mackey of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Robin Kilfeather-Mackey and her wife, Janice of Plainfield, NH; her brother and his wife, Joseph and Mary Jo Cannarella of Nashua, NH and the Villages, FL, sister-in-law, Linda Cannarella of the Villages, FL, predeceased by her husband and Frances' brother, Raymond Cannarella; grandchildren, Jason Conn of Salem, CT, Scott Conn and his wife Karlie of Stamford, CT, and Catherine Mackey of Plainfield, NH; brother-in-law, Donald Mackey of Windsor Locks, CT; uncle, Joseph Cafazzo of West Yarmouth, MA; her many nephews and nieces; and lifelong best friend Diane Mancuso formerly of Enfield, CT. Frances was a communicant of St. Paul of the Cross Church in North Palm Beach, FL where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at the Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Frances may be made to the , 2300 Centrepark W. Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020