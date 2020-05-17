Frances Cianci, ascended into the arms of our Lord on March 11, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. Frances was born in Middletown, CT to Gerolomo and Rosina (LaRosa) Randazzo on April 13, 1922. She joined her four siblings growing up in the Italian neighborhood. When the depression hit, her father brought the family back to his hometown of Canicattini Bagni in Sicily where he opened a butcher shop. They lived in the family home and the farm outside of the city. Three more siblings were added to the family. After a number of years, it was time to return to the United States. Gerolomo wanted a suit for the return trip and asked a young tailor to come to the family home to fit him. Sebastiano (Nano) and Frances met on that auspicious day and soon were courting. Frances's parents and older siblings made the return voyage, but the younger siblings, her young daughter and husband needed to apply for Visas to enter the United States. It was well after World War II that the family was reunited. Frances, a seamstress, was able to secure employment at Jerome Garments. Nano, a tailor, was employed by Connell's Men Store. They built a life in this new country. They added a son to the family. They worked hard and enjoyed what was most important to them – family. In the early years, Sundays were family and friends day. The size of the apartment didn't matter. It was all about comradery and Italian food – and Frances was a great cook. When they achieved the American dream of home ownership, it just gave them a more spacious place to host family gatherings. Frances would cook and Nano would walk the babies. After his death she stayed in the family home for thirty years. Although the baton went to her sister, Pina, for the Christmas Eve celebration, she still hosted other holidays, picnics and birthdays. Having grandchildren gave her so much joy. Visits with donuts, school concerts and plays, graduations and marriages – she was there for all of them. Now great-grandchildren was an additional layer of joy. She looked forward to their visits. You could hear the love in her voice when she welcomed them into her home. Her family was the most important thing to her. At the age of 90 she decided she needed to move to an independent living facility. She chose Heritage Commons because it had a full kitchen. If she invited you to visit, food would always be a part of that day – lunch with her brother and sisters, coffee with her daughter, tea with her neighbors and dinners for all her grandchildren's birthdays. She showed her love through her cooking - the pizza's, scacciatas, pasta with meat or crab sauce, chicken cutlets with roasted peppers, tender pizzelles, S cookies, and her chocolate ice box cake were for all to enjoy. She hosted the celebrations until she was 96. Good days, great memories. The last year of her life she spent at Wadsworth Glen where she was cared for by compassionate nurses and aides. When the family visited she would tell them that the staff treated her like a queen. Frances leaves her daughter Rose Sbalcio, her son Michael and wife Pam; grandchildren Stephen Sbalcio and wife Dawn, David Sbalcio and wife Jennifer, Susan and husband Alex Koulisis, Amelia and husband Christopher Collison, Jeffrey Cianci and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren Christopher Sbalcio, George Koulisis, William Collison; siblings Josephine (Pina) Branciforte, Ann (Nella) Randazzo, Louis (Gino) and wife Theresa Randazzo. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Gerald, Emanuele, Joseph and wife Margaret, sister Rosalie and husband Michael Milardo, brother in laws Sebastian Randazzo and Salvatore Branciforte; and her much beloved son-in-law, Sebastian Sbalcio. She leaves many nephews and nieces to cherish the memories they shared with her. All of them were of course being her favorites. Due to the current conditions, a private funeral was held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to Lustgarten.org or St. Sebastian Church.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.