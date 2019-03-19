Services Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home 136 South Main Street West Hartford , CT 06107 860-521-4400 Resources More Obituaries for Frances DeLucco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances DeLucco

Obituary Condolences Flowers Frances (Libretto) DeLucco, beloved wife of the late Frank DeLucco, passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She died peacefully, in her sleep, and in her own home – which was precisely the way she wanted it. Frances was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 24, 1924 to the late Joseph and Angelina (DeLisa) Libretto. After moving from Chicago to Hartford as a teenager following the death of her mother, she was warmly embraced and loved by her late uncle John Fornino and her aunt Archangela (DeLisa) Fornino, and by cousins who quickly became her sisters and brother: the late Rose (Fornino) Hoerig, Mary (Fornino) Meucci, Frances (Fornino) Ferrier, Faye (Fornino) Levitan, Ann (Fornino) Bramley, and the late James Fornino. It was in Hartford where Frances would meet the love of her life Frank J. DeLucco to whom she was married for 56 years until his death in 2007. Frances worked for the Abbot Steel Ball Company, and later for Lord & Taylor before fully retiring and becoming a hands-on grandmother.At all of four feet, ten inches tall Frances was larger than life in the eyes of her family. She had a remarkable capacity for forgiveness, a tireless work ethic, and most of all a deep, unwavering and unconditional love for what mattered most in her life – which unequivocally and unabashedly was her family. Pound for pound, Frances was one of the best cooks and hostesses anywhere. Her Sunday dinners, holidays, and other family celebrations were veritable feasts – and served as a high caloric means of showing her love for her family and her friends. She was the quintessential matriarch, the rock and glue of her family. Despite small feet, she leaves behind shoes too large for anyone to fill. Frances will be mourned and sorely missed by family and friends: her son Joseph and his wife Mari-Beth (Stavola) DeLucco , her son-in-law Jeffrey Byko, and the source of unparalleled pride and joy, her grandchildren: Zachary Byko, Gabrielle Byko, Mia (DeLucco) Picardi and her husband Devin Picardi, and Joey DeLucco. Frances also leaves behind her loving cousin and confidante Cynthia Hoerig who loved and treated her like a mother and helped care for her in her final days, her best friend for 60 years Doris Bristol, her dear friends Gloria and Dawn Sarro, and a number of extended family and friends. In addition to her late husband, Frances was predeceased by her beloved daughter Corinne (DeLucco) Byko, brother in law Richard J. DeLuca, her cousins (sisters really) Ann Bramley and Rose Hoerig with whom she was inseparably close, and a number of other extended family and friends. Her family extends their sincere gratitude for the caregivers - most notably Denise from Visiting Angels - who helped make it possible for Frances to be at home for the duration of her illness and to die with dignity and on her own terms. Frances' family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 20th at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 South Main Street, West Hartford from 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21st with a procession from Taylor & Modeen at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at the Church of Saint Timothy, 1116 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Frances' memory to the House of Bread, 1453 Main St, Hartford, CT 06120. For directions and online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries