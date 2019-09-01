Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 443-8355
Frances F. Dillon

Frances F. Dillon Obituary
Frances F. Dillon died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born to Clarence M. and Consuelo (Drago) Friery and raised in Hartford. A graduate of the University of Connecticut and Georgetown Law School, she was in private law practice many years before her retirement. She is survived by her brother, John and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her son, David, sister, Georgeanna, and brothers William, Peter, and Clarence. Calling hours will be held from 10 until 11 AM at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, CT 06357. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes, directions, and more service information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
