Frances Heaton Finn, 82, of Enfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday May 29, 2019. Fran was the loving wife of the late James Travers Finn. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Hartford, daughter of the late George A. and Alice (Hammond) Heaton and had been a resident of Enfield since 1963. Fran was a proud graduate of St. Joseph College, West Hartford and began her career at Emerson Williams, Wethersfield, teaching first grade. Subsequently, "Mrs. Finn" was a substitute teacher for fifty years at Edgar H. Parkman, Enfield. She was a founding member and faithful communicant of Holy Family Church, where she also taught CCD. She was a member of the Holy Family Women's Guild and served as its historian. Fran was an avid fan of men's and women's college basketball. She is survived by her loving children, a son, Terrence G. Finn of Wethersfield, a daughter and son-in-law, Judith F. and Dr. Thomas J. Powers of Long Beach, NY, and three cherished grandchildren, Caitlin Abbie, Ryan Thomas and Connor James Powers. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Enfield. Committal service will take place in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery, Enfield. Memorial donations in Fran's memory may be made to The Fran Finn Memorial Scholarship C/O Tobacco Valley Teachers Federal Credit Union, 182 South Road, Enfield, CT 06082. Funeral arrangements are by Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 1, 2019