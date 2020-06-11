Frances (Lombardo) Garafolo, 104, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Louis Garafolo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Hartford on November 8, 1915, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Carabillo) Lombardo. She was a 1933 graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Prior to her retirement Frances was employed for 20 years as a bookkeeper for the Hartford Public School System. She was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Church and in her younger days played the organ and sang in the choir. Over the years, she was involved in social organizations including the St. Luke Rosary Society and the Greater Hartford Business and Professional Women's Club, where she also served as Treasurer. In addition, she worked with young children tutoring them in reading and math. Frances will be most remembered for her love of family and all the care and devotion she gave them. A loving mother and grandmother, Frances will be forever missed by her two children, Gloria Garafolo of Hartford, with whom she made her home, Dennis Garafolo and his partner Robyn of Ellington and her two adored grandsons, Nicholas Garafolo of Vernon and Matthew Garafolo of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four siblings, John Lombardo, Margaret Rucci, Helen Giardi and Elizabeth Culotta. The family would like to extend special thanks to Frances' caregivers from Hartford HealthCare. The exceptional care and love from Ashlei, Yadi and Andrea was a blessing. Additional thanks to our special family friends, Maryanne and Joanne for their continuous support and care. Funeral services and burial in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frances may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 20 Batterson Park Rd., Suite 302, Farmington, CT 06032. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Frances, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.