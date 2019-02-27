Frances "Mickey" (Daniels) Chapman, 85 of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Vernon, wife of the late Daniel J. Chapman, passed into heaven on February 24, 2019. Mickey was dedicated to her family while also working for several retail organizations. Mickey then spent time at Travelers Insurance, before retiring to Florida and Arizona. She was predeceased by her son Stephen J. Chapman of Vernon and is survived by her children, daughter Karen Taylor and husband Glenn of Manchester, daughter Jennifer Boudreau and husband Don of Scottsdale, Arizona, son Daniel Chapman and wife Lori of Vernon, and son Robert Chapman and wife Paula of Phoenix, Arizona. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Christopher Taylor, Megan Williams, Keri Coogan, Kyle Chapman, Thomas, Meagan and Patrick Boudreau, and Kaitlyn and Kiley Chapman. She also leaves behind her six great grandchildren and a sister, John Ann Devore, her husband Michael and their families. Services will be held privately by the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary