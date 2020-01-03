Home

Frances I. (Cunningham) Gorneault, 76, of Bristol, widow of Joseph "Reggie" Gorneault, passed away at her home on December 30, 2019. Born on March 25, 1943 in Willimantic, CT, she was a daughter of the late Richard M. and Mabel (Grant) Cunningham. Frances was a former member of St. Matthew Church in Bristol. She worked for Stanley Works for 30 years as a Crib Attendant and retired in 1997. While her children were young, Frances served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and spent some of her free time volunteering for the Forestville Little League helping run the league's concession stand. Frances is survived by her son Dennis John "DJ" Gorneault of Plymouth, CT; her daughter Arleen A. Dwyer of Wallingford, CT; a brother Richard Cunningham of Willimantic, CT; a brother-in-law Charles Vos of CA; two sisters Carol Bressette of Terryville, CT and Ruth Fratado of FL; two grandsons Reginald J. Gorneault and Kile Philips; a great grandson Kane, and several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her sister Ella Vos and her brothers Gary and Mark Cunningham. There are no services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. DuPont Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
