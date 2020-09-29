1/1
Frances Karen FOGARTY
1956 - 2020
Frances Karen (Klinkevich) Fogarty, 63, of Manchester, died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was the wife of Frank G. Fogarty with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage in April. Born in Hartford on December 3, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Adeline (DiCioccio) Klinkevich, soon after, her family moved to Manchester where she was raised. Fran attended St. Bridget School, she was a graduate of East Catholic High School and Manchester Community College. Fran worked as the Secretary for the Manchester Town Attorney's Office, until her retirement in 2001. Her grandmother, Francesca DiCioccio, who was a huge influence on her life, predeceased Frances. Fran leaves an aunt Anna Wanda Klinkevich, her brother-in-law David and her cousin/sister-in-law Rita Fogarty as well as her niece/Goddaughter Elizabeth Jones and her husband Brian, her nephew/Godson Daniel Fogarty and her nephew Michael Fogarty. Fran also leaves 3 great nephews Tyler, Nathan and Dylan and many cousins that she loved dearly. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, (September 29th) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta-Saint Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike E, Manchester. Burial will be held to St. James Cemetery, Manchester. The family would like to thank ECHN Hospice of Vernon for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta-Saint Bartholomew Church
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
