Frances L. LaRocco, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Reservoir nursing home in West Hartford. She was born August 16, 1920 in Sister Bay Wisconsin and was predeceased by her first husband Herbert F. Englund and second husband Elia LaRocco as well as her brothers, Milton, Oliver, Henry and George Lundgren and her twin sister, Ruth Wellschlager. Frances is survived by her loving children, Lois L. Matson of West Hartford and Herbert F. Englund of Old Saybrook, plus 4 grand children and 4 great grand children as well as her 4 stepchildren, Joanne Murphy, Diana LaRocco, Sandra LaRocco (deceased) and Karen LaRocco. Full obituary available at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
