Frances Lattanzio Orschel, 82, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Born December 19, 1936 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Delarina "Lil" (Palmeri) Lattanzio. She was a bookkeeper with Tires International, and Holmes & Bahre Paint and Body, both in Canton, CT. Fran was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandma, sister and aunt who always brought her family together by cooking meals that included her Italian family's classic pasta and homemade meatball sauce. She traveled with specially-bought ingredients when visiting her kids and grandkids as it was so highly requested and loved. Family and friends were the most important things to Fran. Her love also extended to the UCONN Women's Basketball team, as a number one fan cheering them on year after year. She is survived by her four children; her daughter Debbie Holmes and her husband John, of Winter Haven, FL; her sons Edward Orschel and his wife Jill (Gibbons) of Park City, Utah; David Orschel and his wife Amy (Laurenzano) of Canton, CT and Marc Tergeoglou of Carbondale, CO who is considered a son and brother to all of Fran's family. In addition, she leaves six grandchildren, E.J., August, Logan and Alex Orschel, and Alexa and Livy Tergeoglou, along with devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Frances is survived by her sister Marie Gardner of San Antonio, TX. She is predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Matulis of Plymouth, CT and Elaine Bonfiglio of Wethersfield, CT. The family wishes to extend a special thank you for Fran's angels, Lesly Bartlett and Sue Matulis, of Bristol, CT. Services will be private at the request of Fran. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://www. dementiasociety.org. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please visit www.FunkFuneralHome.com to share thoughts and memories with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019