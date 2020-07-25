Frances Lillian Elliott, 83, of Granby, more recently of Simsbury, passed away on July 12, 2020 at the Governor's House. She was the beloved wife of the late William R. Elliott. Frances was born in Hartford, CT on March 28, 1937, a daughter of the late Herbert & Helen (Hannifan) Howes. She was a bookkeeper for many years at McLean Healthcare. She loved her family and her pets, camping, and going to tag sales. She had an extremely strong work ethic and was very proud of her dedication to her jobs. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Linda Parris and her husband John of Winsted. A graveside service will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in New Willimantic Cemetery, Willimantic. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home-Granby is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com