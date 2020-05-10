Frances M. Ianni
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Ianni, 91 of Wethersfield passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. She was born on May 15, 1928 in Hartford. In 1949 she married the love of her life Anthony and had three beautiful children. She was a longtime employee of Newington Children's Hospital. Frances is survived by her sons, Paul Ianni, James Ianni and his wife Joann, daughter Karen Statkiewicz and partner Michael Libby, and brother Anthony Eafano. She also leaves granddaughter Amanda and great-grandchildren Aliyana, Marcel, and Mariah, as well as several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her husband Anthony, brother John and sister Rose. A private service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved