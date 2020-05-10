Frances M. Ianni, 91 of Wethersfield passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. She was born on May 15, 1928 in Hartford. In 1949 she married the love of her life Anthony and had three beautiful children. She was a longtime employee of Newington Children's Hospital. Frances is survived by her sons, Paul Ianni, James Ianni and his wife Joann, daughter Karen Statkiewicz and partner Michael Libby, and brother Anthony Eafano. She also leaves granddaughter Amanda and great-grandchildren Aliyana, Marcel, and Mariah, as well as several nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her husband Anthony, brother John and sister Rose. A private service will be held.



