Frances M. (Perry) Katkauskas, 95, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Adolph G. Katkauskas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on June 11, 1924 in Bronx, NY daughter of the late William and Victoria (Tresska) Perry. Frances along with her husband Adolph built their home in Manchester in 1949 where she had resided for the rest of her life. She was employed through the years with Burr Nursery, Pioneer Parachute as a seamstress for Smoke Jumpers and First Ribbon Chutes, a local Strawberry Stand and a clerk at the Parkade Health Shoppe. Frances was a longtime Communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester. She loved to travel and fly. She enjoyed Bermuda, Europe and Hilton Head, SC., as well as her trips to the casino, Maine and the seashore. She was affectionately known as the Christmas Tree Lady and was honored to have donated the 2003 Christmas tree to Rockerfeller Plaza in New York City. Frances loved life and lived it to its fullest. She is survived by her loving and dedicated son Andrew Katkauskas of Manchester with whom she made her home, her beloved nieces and nephews; Richard Brennan, Marilyn Harvey, Jane Landmesser, Frank Katkauskas and Bill Perry and their families. The Katkauskas family would like to thank the Doctors, Hospice Nurses and Staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital along with Father Lou, friends and the people from the 4 o'clock Mass at St. Bridget's Church for keeping her going. May God Bless Us All. Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:45 am the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. in Manchester. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget School Endowment, 74 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019