Frances M. (Matulis) Keenan, 79, of East Windsor died, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Suffield House. She was born March 25, 1941 in Hartford to the late Andrew and Mary (Lutwinas) Matulis. Frances loved her family and left her mark as one of the kindest, most caring people you would ever meet. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Catherine Church (St. Marianne Cope). She was a very Civic minded individual having held the position of Town Assessor for the towns of Suffield, Ellington and East Windsor. She held a special place in her heart for the Irish -American Home in Glastonbury where she made cherished memories with her late husband Peter who died in 2018. She is survived by her sister Helen Senk of East Windsor; her step-son, Peter Keenan III; Her Nephew, Kyle Senk and his wife Kathryn of Wethersfield; her sister in Law, Angela Fingelton of Ireland; her granddaughters, Shannon and Isabella; her great nephews and niece, Kieran, Conor and Cora, and all of her wonderful friends and extended family members. Relatives and friends may join the family for a Funeral Mass Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Marianne Cope Parish/ St.Philip Church, 150 South Main st, East Windsor, CT 06088 (Please meet directly at church) Please abide by all the CDC and Governor Recommendations, Facial coverings and social distancing will be mandatory. Christian burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com