Frances Marie (Franconi) Krupenevich died on May 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 57 years to the late Wallace Krupenevich who died in 2007. Born on March 1, 1930 she was the daughter of Philip and Frances Franconi. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Thomas Krupenevich in 1998 and a sister, Elizabeth Randazzo. Fran grew up in Hartford, attended Hartford Public Schools and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, class of 1948. She retired from the Hartford School System where she worked as a Field Supervisor for the food service department. Fran is survived by a daughter, Susan Krupenevich-Rafala and her husband Carl Rafala. She also leaves four grandchildren, Scott Krupenevich, Kathleen Krupenevich, Rebecca Krupenevich, and Brian Krupenevich, also a special step-granddaughter Sarah Rafala as well as other step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson House for their help keeping Frances comfortable. A private burial service will be held. Contributions may be made to a favorite charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.