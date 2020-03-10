Home

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
2819 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map

Frances Marie Raccio Magliochetti

Frances Marie Raccio Magliochetti Obituary
Frances Marie Raccio Magliochetti, 87 of Hamden died Friday, March 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Magliochetti, Sr. Survivors include three children, Attorney Lisa A. Magliochetti of West Harford, Albert J. Magliochetti, Jr. of Van Nuys, CA and Gary J. Magliochetti of Hamden, and one grandson, Nicholas A. Magliochetti. Frances' family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 10th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Frances' name may be sent to the Frances Magliochetti Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lisa Magliochetti, 12 North Main St., Suite 20, West Hartford, CT 06107 which will go to a deserving female student at Conard High School graduating class of 2020. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
