Frances Marjorie Slonim Curtis Barnhart, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, previously of Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Solon, Maine, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Frances, born at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, was a passionate artist, painter, writer, and spiritual explorer. Bat Mitzvahed at Emanuel Synagogue in Hartford, she found truth in all religions and in 2003 entered The New Seminary, the first Interfaith Seminary in the United States, where she was ordained. Barnhart attended Boston University School of Fine Arts and spent her time in the creative arts, as a social justice activist and as a devoted mother and grandmother. Frances Curtis Barnhart is the author of two books, "The New Woman Warrior's Handbook, Not for Women Only" and "The Beauty of Impermanence, A Woman's Memoir." She was also a regular poetry contributor to Artemis Journal. In the early 1960s, Frances was among a small group of women artists on New York City's Lower East Side where she painted, created Happenings, and collaborated with artists she met at the iconic Cedar Tavern. She moved to a unique artist enclave in Roosevelt, New Jersey, and later helped forge the back-to-the-land movement in Solon, Maine, where she opened a free store and was an advocate for women's healthcare. In the 1970s, she was active in Hartford's cultural arts community with organizations such as The Artist's Collective and Shanti School. Frances was guided in life by principals of equity, generosity, and creativity. She was a wonderful teacher of life and had a great impact on so many who she met on her journey. As an ordained minister, she officiated many weddings with an ability to make each ceremony meaningful to each couple. Barnhart is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Maurice Barnhart; her former husband and close friend of 45 years, Ron Curtis; her three children, Adam Curtis and wife, Louise Kennelly, Jennifer Prax and husband, Brian, and Elizabeth Moss and husband, Benjamin; her 10 grandchildren, Jacob Moss, Jessica Prax, Rachael Moss, Jordan Prax, Evelyn Moss, Blaze Prax, Lincoln Curtis, Maine Curtis, Hannah Prax, and Easton Curtis; Maurice's daughter and son-in-law, Portia and Rob Gibson, and grandchildren, Asher and Kendall Gibson; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Slonim and Joel Aronie, and their son, Joshua, and grandson, Eli Aronie; as well as aunt, Shirley Wachtel; cousins, Stuart Wachtel and wife, Sue, Deborah Chessari and husband, Chris, and Theodore Wachtel and husband, Julio; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A small family service will take place at Oakey's Cremation Tribute Center. A Virtual Memorial Service for all will be announced when arrangements are made. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
. For the truth about cancer, Frances suggested "Cancer, Incorporated" by Ralph W. Moss at www.mossreports.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name at https://farmersfootprint.us
. The family wishes to thank her close friends and caregivers for having been so lovingly supportive throughout her life and final journey.