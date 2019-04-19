Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Frances Dunn
Frances O. Dunn

Frances (Otfinoski) Dunn, 94, of Middletown, wife of the late Francis "Frank" Dunn, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. Born on October 4, 1924 in Rockfall, she was one of nine children of the late Thaddeus and Aniela (Jagoda) Otfinoski. She is survived by four daughters, Susan Negrich and her husband John of Haddam, Mary Perrotti, Patricia Santangelo, Jane Witherell and her husband Timothy, all of Middletown, four sons, Francis Dunn, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Middlefield, James Dunn, David Dunn and Edward Dunn and his wife Katherine, all of Middletown; sister, Violet Atkinson of Hebron; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews and great nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her daughter, Barbara Dunn; granddaughter, Nicole Witherell; her brother, John Otfinoski and six sisters, Mary Zisk, Sophie Kukish, Catherine Sullivan, Josephine Connelly, Anne Halibozek and Stefania "Steffie" Coates. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, prior to a 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Church, Middleotwn. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at the Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Wadsworth Glen Heath Care and Athena Hospice for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 79 South Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019
