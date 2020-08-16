De-de Pudeler of Old Lyme, formerly of Manchester, CT passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Hartford, CT to Albert & Florence (Dowds) Guay. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1961 and became a bookkeeper. De-de is survived by her daughter Christine Crosby James, her grandson Ian James, her brothers Dr Albert Guay (Carolyn) and David Guay and her sister Lorraine Dozois (Roger) . She was predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister in law Dennis & Phyllis Guay and her sister in law Eileen Guay. De-de loved the ocean and her dogs Clancy, Max and Molly. In her memory live, laugh and enjoy the journey.



