Sister Frances Randall, 88, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Frances was born in Lowell, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Linnehan) Randall. She graduated from St. Patrick High School in Lowell, entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1951, and was known in religious life for many years as Sister Margaret St. George. Sister Frances later graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1963 with a degree in Education. She earned a master's degree in Education Curriculum from Florida Atlantic University in 1973 and Master of Social Work degree from Catholic University of America in 1992. She also studied Psychotherapy at the Jung Institute, in Zurich, Switzerland. Sister began her ministry as a teacher for 13 years at schools affiliated with the Sisters of Notre Dame in Mass., Rhode Island and Conn. In 1967, she shifted the focus of her ministry to Kenya in Africa. For more than 20 years, she was a teacher in support of the larger mission of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur to serve people in Kenya. She returned to the United States in 1991, trained in social work and extended her ministry as a healthcare social worker in Conn. for many years before retiring. Sister was part of a large family with a deep devotion to God and commitment to the Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Sister Mary Paul Randall C.S.I. and Margaret Madden; and five brothers, Rev. Edward Randall O.M.I., Bro. George Randall C.F.X., Rev. Timothy Randall M.S., David Randall and William Randall. Sister Frances leaves many nephews, nieces and cousins, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. The burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on public gatherings are modified. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.



