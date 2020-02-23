Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
53 Capitol Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map

Frances Rose Tevald


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Rose Tevald Obituary
Frances Rose (DeMonte) Tevald, 91, of Wethersfield, companion of the late Edward John Tevald, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Frances was born in Hartford on December 28, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Cassandra (Yannelli) DeMonte. In addition to being a devoted mother and grandmother, Frances was also a former President of the St. Patrick/St. Anthony Ladies Guild, a former member of the Wethersfield Garden Club and a long time Communicant of St. Luke's Church. Frances is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Lord and her husband Paul of Wethersfield, Janice T. Gengras of Wethersfield, JoAnn F. Bjorkman of Rocky Hill, her son, Clarence E. Kaye, II and his wife Edith of Holyoke, MA. Frances also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Kenneth E, Tevald, Christina M. Swayne and her husband Patrick, John F. Syverud, Jr., Cassandra F. Gengras, Justin P. Lord and Michael J. Lord, her cherished great granddaughters, Jocelyn Elizabeth Lord and Olivia Marie Swayne, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 28th from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Avenue, Hartford. Burial will be at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family would like to thank: Margaret and the entire staff at Beacon Hospice, Golda and especially her grandson Kenny for their care and compassion. Memorial donations in Frances' name may be made to Support Our Aging Religious (S.O.A.R), P.O. Box 96409, Washington, DC 20090-6409. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit, www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -