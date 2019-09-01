Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Royer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Royer Obituary
Frances (Mandzuk) Royer, 89, of Hartford, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Stefanik) Mandzuk. Frances retired from and worked for many years at Travelers Insurance Company. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be forever missed by her son, daughter-in-law and two adored grandchildren. She is also survived by two nieces and their families. She was predeceased by three brothers, John, Paul and Andrew Mandzuk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (September 5) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To share a memory of Frances with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now