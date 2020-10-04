Frances "Francesca" (Borges) Saccente Varchetta, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Frances was born in Hartford, CT daughter of the late Anthony S. Borges and Mary Amaral Borges and was also predeceased by her step-mother, Nellie Borges. She lived in Hartford for many years prior to moving to West Hartford and later residing in Redington Shores, Fl. Frances attended Hartford Public Schools, graduating from Bulkeley High School in 1944. She was employed at St. Francis Hospital for 18 years. She was a devout Roman Catholic, having been an active member of both St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Hartford and St. Brigid Church in West Hartford. She served on many Church organizations, directing and organizing many Church activities. Frances was also highly active in her condominium social functions and modeled clothes for the Look's Boutique, Inc., in Florida Frances was predeceased by her beloved late husbands, Ferdinand Saccente and Anthony Varchetta. She was also predeceased by her son, Mark Anthony Saccente. She is survived by her son, David Saccente and his partner Nancy Guerard of Wethersfield. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Jason and his wife Melissa, Gina and Carla Saccente, who affectionately called her "Mimi" or "Mimers"; her beautiful great-granddaughters, Ariana Giachello and Olivia Saccente; her daughter-in-law, Loraine Saccente; her brother Anthony Borges and his wife, Ellen and her nieces, Kim Borges, Jil Barros and Kristen Borges. She will be remembered as an energetic, generous, compassionate and loving woman. She loved her grandchildren immensely and was always excited for them to visit her in Florida. She enjoyed living on the beach in her condo, watching her grandchildren swim in the pool and ocean, dancing, singing "Hello Dolly" and teaching it to her great granddaughter Ariana. Frances always dressed elegantly never missing an opportunity to wear a dress, high heels and one of her many signature hats to complete her ensemble. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, (October 10), 11:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com