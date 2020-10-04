Tom & I always enjoyed seeing Francesca & Anthony when we were in Florida. We shared a lot of fun times with them and then with her after Anthony's death. It was heartbreaking to see her at Dolphins View. She told the nurses that we had a lot of fun times together. We will always remember her all dressed up wearing one of her beautiful hats. Her & I enjoyed shopping and would talk for hours. I miss her so much. Our sincere condolences to her family. Florida will never be the same without her ! Sandy & Tom Rogers

