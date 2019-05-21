Home

Frances Theresa Minton, 75, passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2019. She was a retired teacher's aide and special needs care provider for the Coventry Public Schools. She was an avid horse rider and had her own horse stable. She leaves behind her husband, Donald Minton. They just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. She leaves behind a daughter Cheryl, and her two sons Roy and Chet Minton. She also leaves behind her grandson Greyson Minton. Her family will have a private service for her. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in her honor to animal welfare or animal shelters. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
