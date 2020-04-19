|
|
Sister Frances Tighe (Sister Mary Carmella), a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, West Hartford, CT, died at St. Mary Home in West Hartford on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, on March 28, 1925, of the late Thomas Joseph Tighe and Anna (Vaughan) Tighe, Sister Frances entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on February 20, 1948, and celebrated her Profession of Vows on August 24, 1954. Sister Frances was 95 years of age and had been in Religious Life for 72 years. Sister Frances earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Diocesan Sisters College, West Hartford, CT, and a Master of Science Degree in Special Education from Central State University, New Britain, CT. Sister taught for many years in the elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Hartford, including fourteen years at St. Joseph, Bristol, CT, and six years at St. Francis Xavier, Waterbury, CT. Perhaps her greatest joy was a teaching assignment in her Alma Mater, Our Lady of Sorrows, Hartford, CT. Her last years of formal teaching were spent at the Intensive Education Center, West Hartford, CT. The word retire was never a part of Sister Frances' vocabulary. A new teaching opportunity presented itself in adult education as she coached students needing to learn English, a necessary step to complete a GED in preparation for employment. Sister often remarked how much she loved this opportunity because she felt adults were excited and appreciative to gain an education that would assist them to be independent and provide for their families. Sister Frances felt inspired by the fact that her students left their native lands, sometimes enduring many hardships, to become part of the "American Dream." A woman of great faith, Sister was also gifted with a great sense of humor. She opened her heart to her students, winning their admiration and trust. Her considerate and serene manner in dealing with everyone made her a favorite among all who knew her. Much loved by her religious Sisters, her family, and students, many of her colleagues remained fast friends for years. Of special note is her longtime friend, Fr. Joseph O'Neil, M.S. Sister's nieces and nephews remember him as another 'brother' in the large extended Tighe and Tackett families. Declining health and diminishing eyesight did not deter Sister Frances from engaging with the world around her. Phone calls to many became another form of outreach ministry. In addition to her Sisters in community, Sister Frances is survived by her nieces Ann Fitch, Barbara Myers, and Maureen Bialosuknia, and her nephews, Girard, James, and Thomas Tackett. Sister was predeceased by her brothers, James T. Tighe and Thomas J. Tighe; her sister Mary Tackett; a niece, Frances Showman, and a nephew-in-law, Wesley Bialosuknia. We want to thank the nursing staff at St. Mary Home for the attentive and compassionate care they provided to Sister Frances, especially in her last illness. Due to the current COVID-19 health conditions and restrictions, a private graveside service will take place Tuesday morning at the Sisters of St. Joseph Cemetery in West Hartford. A celebration of Sister Frances' life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a memorial donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph, c/o Office of Mission Advancement, 650 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020