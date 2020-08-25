1/1
Francesca Eligio
Francesca "Fran" (Bottaro) Eligio 83 of Wethersfield beloved wife of 57 years to Joseph Eligio, entered into rest on Saturday August 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Carmelina Bottaro. A Graduate of Bulkeley High School, she worked at The Travelers and State of CT Dept of Health prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling the world, especially visiting family in Sicilia & cruising the seas with her husband. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a member of Santa Lucia Society and the Italian Women's Society. Besides her husband, She leaves behind her children Salvatore and wife Janet, Tina and husband Micheal, Carmen and her partner Chris. Her beloved grandchildren Gianna, Alanna, Taia, Trevor and Cierra. Sister in law Ann,many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Francesco and Carmelina Bottaro, her brothers Gaetano and sister in law Marion, Joseph, Anthony and sister Rose Marie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11am., directly in Christ the King Parish ( Corpus Christi Church ) , Wethersfield. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Calling hours are private for family only. The Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at Brooklawn, Rocky Hill care has of Francesca's arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Parish ( Corpus Christi Church )
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
860-721-0087
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
My condolences to all the family. Your mother was a wonderful woman. She always showed how much she cared. Love you all.
Nadia
August 24, 2020
Mom, you will be sadly missed. You were the rock of the family. You will be in our thoughts and prayers forever. We love you always your, son Salvatore and daughter in law Janet
Janet Eligio
Family
August 24, 2020
Mom, I Thank you for everything. I will miss you more than words can say. You were a great Mother to all 3 of us. Rest in peace mom. Till we meet again. Love always your Son Salvatore XOXOX
Salvatore Eligio
Son
August 24, 2020
Mom, you will be sadly missed. You have been the strength of this family. You will always be in our heart and prayers. We love you always and forever. Love, your son Salvatore and daughter in law Janet
Janet -Eligio
Family
August 25, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home
Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
