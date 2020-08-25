Francesca Eligio

Francesca "Fran" (Bottaro) Eligio 83 of Wethersfield beloved wife of 57 years to Joseph Eligio, entered into rest on Saturday August 22, 2020. She was born and raised in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Carmelina Bottaro. A Graduate of Bulkeley High School, she worked at The Travelers and State of CT Dept of Health prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling the world, especially visiting family in Sicilia & cruising the seas with her husband. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She was a member of Santa Lucia Society and the Italian Women's Society. Besides her husband, She leaves behind her children Salvatore and wife Janet, Tina and husband Micheal, Carmen and her partner Chris. Her beloved grandchildren Gianna, Alanna, Taia, Trevor and Cierra. Sister in law Ann,many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Francesco and Carmelina Bottaro, her brothers Gaetano and sister in law Marion, Joseph, Anthony and sister Rose Marie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11am., directly in Christ the King Parish ( Corpus Christi Church ) , Wethersfield. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery. Calling hours are private for family only. The Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at Brooklawn, Rocky Hill care has of Francesca's arrangements.



