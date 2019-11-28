Home

PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
111 Chamberlain Hwy.
Kensington, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's
111 Chamberlain Hwy.
Kensington, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesca Franzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesca (Mongoli) Franzo

Francesca (Mongoli) Franzo Obituary
Francesca (Mongoli) Franzo, 92, of Farmington, widow of Sebastiano Franzo, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of Enrico and Pasqua Mongoli. Francesca lived in Kensington before moving to Farmington in 1996. She was formerly employed at Stanley Works, before retiring. Francesca was a member of St. Paul's Church in Kensington. Surviving are her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Josette and Paul Andreotta of Farmington, three loving grandchildren, Paul Andreotta Jr., Stephen Andreotta, and Adrian Andreotta; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 am at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Community Care, 43 Enterprise Dr., Bristol, CT 06010. Please share a memory of Francesca with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2019
