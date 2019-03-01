Francesca "Frances" (Caccamo) Papa, 95, of Wethersfield and Niantic, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Papa, Jr. for 58 years, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Floridia, province of Siracusa, Sicily on New Year's Day in 1924, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmella (Bazzano) Caccamo. Frances came to the U.S. with her family through Ellis Island in August of 1934 and settled in Norfolk, Hartford and then Wethersfield, where she lived for the rest of her life. She was a talented seamstress and worked at the former Kolodney & Meyers Dress Company for many years. Frances spent many happy summers at Black Point Beach in Niantic with her family. She loved to cook traditional Italian recipes and share them with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard, growing beautiful flowers. More than anything, Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her three devoted children, Salvatore J. Papa and wife Ketty of Wethersfield, Robert W. Papa and wife Belinda of Rocky Hill and Diana P. Lionetti and husband David of Wethersfield; four adored grandchildren, Alissa Votino and husband Michael, David Lionetti, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Robert W. Papa, Jr. and Vincent F. Papa and three cherished great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), Michael and Joseph Votino and Charlotte Lionetti. She was predeceased by her brother, Sebastian Caccamo. Special thanks to Lydia, her live-in caregiver from Alzheimer's & Dementia Care, LLC/[email protected] and Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, East Hartford for the love and compassion shown to Frances during her illness.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (March 4) at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Donations in Frances' memory may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, #200, East Hartford, CT 06108. To share a memory of Frances with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary