Francesca (Nanci) Scalise, 88, of Wethersfield, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Glastonbury Healthcare. She was the widow of Camillo Scalise. Born in Crotone, province of Catanzaro, Italy on May 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Rosina (Scalise) Nanci. Francesca grew up in Pianopoli, Italy. Her life's journey brought her to America with her children to join her husband Camillo in 1958. Francesca was a dedicated mother. She especially loved her role as a Nonna. She had a spirited personality and would always care for the people around her. Francesca loved to plant flowers, garden and cook during her free time. She will always be remembered for the sacrifices she made to better her family. Francesca is survived by her daughters, Rosa Ingenito of Wethersfield and Maria Natale and her husband Antonio of Wethersfield, five grandchildren, John Natale, Frank Natale and his wife Karen, Benny Ingenito, Jr. and his wife Mercedes, Matthew Ingenito and Joseph Ingenito and his wife Tracy as well as eight great grandchildren, Gianna Camille Natale, Alyssa Bella Natale, Roman Ingenito, Enzo Ingenito, Joseph Ingenito, Jr., Caitlin Ingenito, Jonathon Ingenito, Nicholas Ingenito and Lilly Gervais. Besides her beloved husband of 53 years, she was predeceased by her son Francesco Scalise and her son-in-law Benny Ingenito. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Maria, Rosa
So sorry for the loss of your beautiful mom,
So many fond memories of her and your
dad and both of you girls when we visited
either in Schenectady at zia Ciccinas house
or your house in CT.
Thinking of you, Isabella and Carmen
Isabella Lento
Family
June 20, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
With much love,
Vinny and Rose Scalise
Frank and Teresa Ceneviva
Rose Scalise
Family
June 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
